South Africa

WATCH LIVE | Water challenges update in the City of Johannesburg

By TimesLIVE - 20 October 2023 - 10:00

Johannesburg Water and the office of the MMC for environment and infrastructure services are briefing media about the water problems in Johannesburg.

Municipalities water crisis’ weakest link – Mchunu

Minister of Water and Sanitation Senzo Mchunu has put the country’s poor water supply to households on municipalities, charging that the country has ...
News
4 days ago

More than 50 tankers deployed to help Joburg suburbs hit by water ‘crisis’

Johannesburg Water says more than 100 water tankers are providing water to various areas in the city and 55 have been deployed to suburbs hit by a ...
News
6 days ago

Residents take to streets over lack of water

Fifty-three days. This is how long residents of South Hills, southern Johannesburg, have been without water.
News
1 week ago

SOWETAN | Maintain infrastructure to avoid crisis

At least 15 communities in Gauteng have not had water at different periods in the past four weeks. Those are just the ones we’ve counted.
Opinion
2 weeks ago

