Courtesy of SABC
President Cyril Ramaphosa will visit the North West on Friday to assess progress made in implementing commitments made by the government during his presidential imbizo.
The visit will take place in the JB Marks local municipality.
TimesLIVE
Would you like to comment on this article? Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
WATCH LIVE | President Ramaphosa hosts imbizo in North West
Courtesy of SABC
President Cyril Ramaphosa will visit the North West on Friday to assess progress made in implementing commitments made by the government during his presidential imbizo.
The visit will take place in the JB Marks local municipality.
TimesLIVE
All spheres of government must work together to ensure municipalities fulfil responsibilities: Ramaphosa
Public Servants Association outlines key areas Ramaphosa should address in Sona
Ramaphosa encouraged by success of teacher assistant programme
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Latest
Latest Videos