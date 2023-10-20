×

WATCH LIVE | President Ramaphosa hosts imbizo in North West

By TimesLIVE - 20 October 2023 - 10:05

President Cyril Ramaphosa will visit the North West on Friday to assess progress made in implementing commitments made by the government during his presidential imbizo.

The visit will take place in the JB Marks local municipality.

