A KwaZulu-Natal man who was run over by a car driven by a woman he robbed at a shopping centre on the Bluff made a brief appearance in the Durban magistrate's court on Friday.
Sicelo Mpanza, 28, who faces a robbery charge, was represented by Legal Aid during his first court appearance after being in hospital under police guard.
During court proceedings Mpanza appeared to be in pain as he limped into the dock with his right arm bandaged.
This prompted magistrate Ashwin Singh to grant him permission to sit during the brief proceedings.
State prosecutor Vishalan Moodley said the state was opposed to him being granted bail.
Bluff bag snatcher in pain as he appears in court
Magistrate grants Sicelo Mpanza permission to sit during brief proceedings
Image: screenshot
A KwaZulu-Natal man who was run over by a car driven by a woman he robbed at a shopping centre on the Bluff made a brief appearance in the Durban magistrate's court on Friday.
Sicelo Mpanza, 28, who faces a robbery charge, was represented by Legal Aid during his first court appearance after being in hospital under police guard.
During court proceedings Mpanza appeared to be in pain as he limped into the dock with his right arm bandaged.
This prompted magistrate Ashwin Singh to grant him permission to sit during the brief proceedings.
State prosecutor Vishalan Moodley said the state was opposed to him being granted bail.
He told court the accused also has a pending matter being heard in the Pinetown magisterial district.
The matter was adjourned to the end of the month for a bail hearing.
Three weeks ago, Sandy-Lee Ward was robbed in her car by two men while exiting a shopping mall.
When one of them, later identified as Mpanza, fled on foot, she drove through a boom gate in pursuit and climbed a traffic island before her car hit him.
She said at the time all she was interested in was recovering her bag, which contained “her whole life”.
TimesLIVE
Robber hit by SA's 'favourite' Tazz driver still under medical care
No charges against SA’s favourite Tazz driver
WATCH | 'Lord, those are my things': Tazz driver's chat with God before she hit attacker with car
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Latest
Related articles
Latest Videos