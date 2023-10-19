The National Assembly is debating and voting on the recommendation that deputy public protector Kholeka Gcaleka be appointed to the top post on Thursday.
She was recommended by parliament's ad hoc committee from a list of eight candidates.
Gcaleka has been acting in the position since last year after the suspension and later dismissal of former public protector Busisiwe Mkhwebane.
WATCH LIVE | Kholeka Gcaleka for public protector? Parliament votes
