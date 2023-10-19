Suspended senior Ekurhuleni metro cop mysteriously returns to work
Mkhwanazi back on the beat despite facing charges
A senior Ekurhuleni metro police official suspended for allegedly dishing out blue lights to his friends and entering into questionable deals on behalf of the city returned to work after his investigation was abandoned for no apparent reason.
This was despite an internal investigation finding that he must be charged with abuse of power and gross dishonesty. ..
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
This article is free to read if you register or sign in.
If you have already registered or subscribed, please sign in to continue.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@sowetanlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.