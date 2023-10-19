×

South Africa

Suspended senior Ekurhuleni metro cop mysteriously returns to work

Mkhwanazi back on the beat despite facing charges

By Jeanette Chabalala - 19 October 2023 - 07:17

A senior Ekurhuleni metro police official suspended for allegedly dishing out blue lights to his friends and entering into questionable deals on behalf of the city returned to work after his investigation was abandoned for no apparent reason. 

This was despite an internal investigation finding that he must be charged with abuse of power and gross dishonesty. ..

