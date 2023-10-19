The Labour Court said Phahlane’s conduct had “put in motion a sequence of events that ultimately led to significant financial loss to the [police]”.
“It is common cause that [Phahlane’] was dismissed as a consequence of his conduct while he was employed in the position of divisional commissioner: forensics division.
“The commissioner’s award is not rendered unreasonable simply because he was of the view that the applicant’s conduct post his appointment as the acting national commissioner was an aggravating factor.”
The court said having considered the evidence and the award, there was no merit in the claim that Phahlane’s dismissal was procedurally unfair.
But speaking to the Sowetan on Thursday, Phahlane said he still stood by his decision.
“I stand by my decision for not having placed any order from a defective, unlawful and illegal contract, which was awarded to a service provider, despite the fact that the company and the product awarded were wholly noncompliant,” he said.
“I could not place an order and procure any equipment to the value of R92m, which equipment would not have been used for crime scene management since such equipment was not fit for purpose.
“Since this was a review application, and having just seen the judgment, we reserve our right to thoroughly engage with the legal team and consider our options which definitely includes taking it on appeal,” Phahlane said.
chabalalaj@sowetan.co.za
Former top cop Phahlane’s dismissal was reasonable, court finds
Ex-acting national commissioner says he stands by his decision that led to his axing
Former acting national police commissioner Khomotso Phahlane has lost a bid to review a decision that found that his dismissal was fair.
Phahlane approached the Johannesburg Labour Court after the Safety and Security Sectoral Bargaining Council found that his dismissal in July 2020 was an appropriate sanction.
In a judgment delivered on Wednesday, the Labour Court in Johannesburg agreed with commissioner Joyce Nkomane, saying her findings were supported by evidence that was led at the arbitration.
“...the commissioner’s decision falls within a band of reasonable decisions. Accordingly, there is no basis on which to review and set aside the award.”
Phahlane was fired over a 2014 contract with Ethemba Forensic Group for the purchase of panoramic cameras.
Phahlane, was head of the forensic services division at the time.
Phahlane 'looking good' as he appears in court in R54m tender case
The Labour Court said Phahlane’s conduct had “put in motion a sequence of events that ultimately led to significant financial loss to the [police]”.
“It is common cause that [Phahlane’] was dismissed as a consequence of his conduct while he was employed in the position of divisional commissioner: forensics division.
“The commissioner’s award is not rendered unreasonable simply because he was of the view that the applicant’s conduct post his appointment as the acting national commissioner was an aggravating factor.”
The court said having considered the evidence and the award, there was no merit in the claim that Phahlane’s dismissal was procedurally unfair.
But speaking to the Sowetan on Thursday, Phahlane said he still stood by his decision.
“I stand by my decision for not having placed any order from a defective, unlawful and illegal contract, which was awarded to a service provider, despite the fact that the company and the product awarded were wholly noncompliant,” he said.
“I could not place an order and procure any equipment to the value of R92m, which equipment would not have been used for crime scene management since such equipment was not fit for purpose.
“Since this was a review application, and having just seen the judgment, we reserve our right to thoroughly engage with the legal team and consider our options which definitely includes taking it on appeal,” Phahlane said.
chabalalaj@sowetan.co.za
Accused 'created fictitious competition' to award tenders
Leather couches, 19 properties and 115 vehicles among items seized from cops implicated in 'blue lights' scandal
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Latest
Related articles
Latest Videos