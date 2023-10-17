A 50-year-old man’s body has been found with a gunshot wound in Bluegumbosch, Free State.
According to the Phuthaditjhaba police, at about 12.30pm on Monday, the victim had been monitoring workers in his yard when two men opened fire on him.
“The bricklayer was busy building a wall with two other men while the victim was standing next to them and monitoring their work. They noticed two men, one short and the other tall, both wearing blue and gold overalls and their faces were covered with balaclavas. They acted as if they were about to pass the home of the victim. Suddenly, they heard gunshots coming in their direction and they fled to the back of the house. Later, they went back to the front and noticed that the house owner was lying down on the ground with blood covering his whole upper body,” the police said.
The victim’s sister, Mofumahadi Mthimkhulu, identified the deceased as her brother, Paseka Mthimkhulu. The motive behind the killing is not yet known. A case of murder is being investigated.
Police are urging any person with information that may lead to the arrest and conviction of the suspects to contact Phuthaditjhaba Detectives at 079 889 3311 or Crime Stop 08600 10111. Information can also be shared on the MySAPS App.
Balaclava-clad gunmen kill man in his front yard
Bluegumbosch victim was monitoring the building of a wall
A 50-year-old man’s body has been found with a gunshot wound in Bluegumbosch, Free State.
According to the Phuthaditjhaba police, at about 12.30pm on Monday, the victim had been monitoring workers in his yard when two men opened fire on him.
“The bricklayer was busy building a wall with two other men while the victim was standing next to them and monitoring their work. They noticed two men, one short and the other tall, both wearing blue and gold overalls and their faces were covered with balaclavas. They acted as if they were about to pass the home of the victim. Suddenly, they heard gunshots coming in their direction and they fled to the back of the house. Later, they went back to the front and noticed that the house owner was lying down on the ground with blood covering his whole upper body,” the police said.
The victim’s sister, Mofumahadi Mthimkhulu, identified the deceased as her brother, Paseka Mthimkhulu. The motive behind the killing is not yet known. A case of murder is being investigated.
Police are urging any person with information that may lead to the arrest and conviction of the suspects to contact Phuthaditjhaba Detectives at 079 889 3311 or Crime Stop 08600 10111. Information can also be shared on the MySAPS App.
Five men shot dead in Gugulethu
Two suspects shot dead in police sting operation at Zimbali Estate
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Latest
Related articles
Latest Videos