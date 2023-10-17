A church elder said the church decided against speaking to the media.
13-year-old assaulted with pistol during robbery at church in Pretoria
Image: 123RF/zeferli
Two armed attacks on churches in Gauteng this month have prompted a call for action from the International Federation of Christian Churches (IFCC).
A 13-year-old boy was assaulted during a robbery by four men at the Reformed Church in Daspoort, west of Pretoria, on Sunday evening.
Chairperson of the Hercules community policing forum, Johan van Staden, said the incident happened after the evening service during lock-up.
“People were busy counting money at the back of the church when four armed men came in and took the money. They also took cellphones, jewellery and the church laptop,” said Van Staden.
The teenager, who was inside the church, was hit on the head with a pistol and kicked in the face when he fell to the ground.
“An old lady was also injured, but not seriously.”
Van Staden said one congregant fired two shots. The robbers fled with a Toyota Corolla, the offering money and valuables.
He said police were contacted and counselling was offered to those involved.
“It is very scary if you go to a place of worship and you are not even safe there.”
Van Staden said it was the first such incident in the area.
A church elder said the church decided against speaking to the media.
Early this month, pastor Dwayne Gordon was killed and two others wounded during a robbery at the Eagle Christian Centre in Newlands, Johannesburg, during a live service. A video clip of the incident made the rounds on social media.
Executive board member of the IFCC, pastor Giet Khosa, condemned the attacks.
“Crime is out of hand. The police and the leadership are unable to be on top of crimes. There was a time when places of worship were safe spaces. Now these places have been penetrated by criminals. It is a space where vulnerable people are,” said Khosa.
“We condemn this behaviour with the strongest sense it deserves. But we want to go beyond the condemnation. We have to meet the leadership of the police. If we don't arrest these people, prosecute and put them in jail, this won't end. This is the challenge.
“There has to be a partnership between the police, the religious sector and civil society.”
Churches should become cashless and beef up security around the premises with the help of police, Khosa advised.
“One thing we recommend is for churches to encourage congregation members not to carry cash. People can do offering differently. It is what criminals are coming for, they are coming for the cash.
“If churches partner with a police station in an area, that would also help. Police can schedule patrols to regularly drive past the church and see everything is OK.”
Police spokesperson Lt-Col Mavela Masondo said a case of robbery has been opened.
He said the person hit with a firearm had sustained a minor injury.
Officers have launched a search for the suspects.
“Police are appealing to anyone who might have information that can help in the investigation or assist in the apprehension of the suspects to call the nearest police station or Crime Stop on 08600-1011.”
TimesLIVE
