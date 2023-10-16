×

South Africa

Police investigate extortion, revenge as motives for triple shooting in Nyanga

By TIMESLIVE - 16 October 2023 - 11:50
One victim was found in a tailoring business operating from a container in a street. File photo.
Image: 123RF/taxiboat

Detectives are investigating whether extortion or an act of retaliation is behind the fatal shooting of three men who were ambushed by gunmen in Nyanga in Cape Town on Sunday. 

“The three yet to be identified victims were ambushed by their killers at around 4pm in Ntlangano Crescent and killed on the scene,” said police spokesperson Col Andrè Traut. 

“One victim was found inside his white Toyota Avanza, one next to the vehicle and one in a tailoring business operating from a container in the street.” 

Traut said detectives and crime scene experts were examining the scene for clues in what police believe could be an attack “linked to extortion or possibly retaliation”. 

Nyanga has been plagued by gangs of extortionists in recent months. Refuse collection services were temporarily halted last month due to extortion attempts against Urban Waste Management workers. 

A refuse collection crew was approached by eight armed men who demanded a protection fee for them to have safe passage through the area. One staff member was robbed. 

TimesLIVE

