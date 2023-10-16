Former fees must fall activist heaps praise on the state

He said the reason there was a slow growth in post-school education numbers was due to a patchy early childhood development (ECD) curriculum across the country. He said government needed to standardise the ECD curriculum, ensuring that it did not discriminate against children based on their economic background.
“The numbers tell a very sad story about the future of the country, and that future has to be corrected now. But with the amount of corruption we have, there is not a manifestation that the future [would be corrected],” he said.
Mkhatshwa said the demand for access to education given the exclusionary reality of our past had been a mammoth task for the democratic government.
"Government has hugely invested in expanding access to education and training through increased funding in infrastructure efficiency grants for lecture halls, labs, student accommodation, student funding, and subsidies to universities,” she said.
Mkhatshwa said a number of TVET college campuses as well as two universities in Mpumalanga and Northern Cape had been built and the construction of more TVET college campuses was currently underway.
“This will further expand access to education and training,” she said.
“Government has also established an additional medical school at the University of Limpopo to increase the number of medical and health professionals. The medical school has already graduated students,” she said.
Mkhatshwa said an increase in the number of post-school graduates meant there were more people who could participate in the economy and improve their livelihoods, resulting in a reduction in poverty, unemployment and inequality.
The DA’s education representative Bax Nodada said they wanted as many learners as possible to benefit from a good tertiary education.
“Unfortunately, the department of basic education is failing to provide learners with the necessary skills to thrive in a tertiary environment. The Progress in International Reading Literacy Study revealed that 81% of grade 4 learners cannot read for meaning, and 56% of South African grade 6 learners cannot read for meaning when tested on the same grade 4 Pirls evaluation.
The real 2022 matric pass rate was only 54.6%. The latest quarterly labour force survey also revealed that 3.4-million young people (34.2% of the 15-24 age group) are not in employment, education, or training, and 60.7% of South Africans in this age group not having jobs at all,” he said.
While former statistician-general Pali Lehohla has described the progress made by government in post-school education since 1996 as deplorable, former fees must fall activist Nompendulo Mkhatshwa has heaped praise on the state.
Mkhatshwa, now the parliament portfolio chair on higher education, says government’s increase of access to higher education translates into a reduction in poverty, unemployment and inequality.
They were reacting to Census 2022 results showing there had been a noteworthy increase in the number of persons with post-school education (7,1% in 1996 to 12,2% in 2022).
However, Lehohla described the population increase of those who have completed high school to 37.6% in 2022 from 16.3% in 1996, as a serious improvement. He said only 10% of children born in SA would be able to obtain a university degree.
Lehohla said in 2008, there were 1.6-million of those aged between 16 and 24 who were working, but now there were 600,000 in the age group who were employed.
“At post-school, the whole thing is not worth talking about at all. A 6.1% growth at post-school 30 years later ... compare that to a population that has grown by 50% [over the period], that is absolutely deplorable. There is nothing to write home about. It is absolutely hopeless,” he said.
Lehohla said 60% of those with matric were not working. He said the post-matric growth rate was bad for the South African economy.
