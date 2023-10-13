×

South Africa

Man who allegedly shot dead UDF activist in 1989 to appear in court

By Ernest Mabuza - 14 October 2023 - 09:23
A man accused of shooting dead a UDF activist in 1989 is expected to appear in court on Monday. File picture
Image: 123RF/STOCKSTUDIO44/ File photo

A man who allegedly shot dead a 17-year-old United Democratic Front (UDF) activist, Siphelele Nxumalo, in Chesterville in February 1989 is expected to appear in the Durban regional court on Monday to face a charge of murder. 

National Prosecuting Authority spokesperson Natasha Ramkisson-Kara said Wesley 'Matiri' Madonsela was part of an “A" team that worked with the Natal Security Branch.

Nxumalo was shot dead by members of the Chesterville "A" team during political conflict between UDF and IFP supporters on February 2 1989.

Madonsela disappeared after Nxumalo’s murder but was recently arrested and is out on bail. 

“This case reveals the atrocities committed against political activists, by the Security Branch. It also demonstrates the NPA's commitment to holding those accountable for these atrocities while the victim's families find closure and see justice,” she said.

The case is one of 135 Truth and Reconciliation Commission matters that the NPA is dealing with in various courts, the NPA annual report for 2022/23 reports states. 

TimesLIVE 

