The trial of five men accused of killing soccer superstar Senzo Meyiwa continues in the Pretoria high court on Friday.
On Wednesday the state told the court two of the accused confessed to Meyiwa's murder, while the defence says the alleged confessions were coerced.
TimesLIVE
WATCH LIVE | Senzo Meyiwa murder trial continues
Courtesy: SABC News
TimesLIVE
