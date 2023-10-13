×

WATCH LIVE | Senzo Meyiwa murder trial continues

By TIMESLIVE - 13 October 2023 - 10:38

Courtesy: SABC News

The trial of five men accused of killing soccer superstar Senzo Meyiwa continues in the Pretoria high court on Friday.

On Wednesday the state told the court two of the accused confessed to Meyiwa's murder, while the defence says the alleged confessions were coerced.

Two men 'confess' to killing Senzo Meyiwa, says prosecution

The defence lawyer representing two men who allegedly confessed to the murder of Senzo Meyiwa and pointed out Kelly Khumalo’s family home as where ...
DNA samples exclude all Senzo Meyiwa accused

DNA expert in the Senzo Meyiwa murder trial says his evidence cannot conclusively place any of the five accused at the crime scene where he was ...
LIVE BLOG |Will DNA place duo at Kelly's home?

Forensic analyst, captain Mmampshedi Masetla is back in the hot seat at the Senzo Meyiwa trial.
Bank records show another hole in Ntanzi's alibi for Meyiwa murder

Bank records of the savings account of former mineworker Bongani Sandiso Ntanzi provided to the court reveal no transactions from October 25 2014 to ...
