South Africa

WATCH LIVE | Safer holiday season for SA? Bheki Cele launches police festive operations

By TIMESLIVE - 13 October 2023 - 10:39

Police minister Bheki Cele, with police heavyweights, is launching the national safer festive season operations in Khayelitsha, Cape Town, on Friday.

“Through intensified high-density operations under the Operation Shanela umbrella, regular roadblocks, stop and searches and the tracking and tracing of wanted suspects will be a daily occurrence during this year's safer festive operations.

“The heightened police visibility is aimed at preventing, combating and, countering serious and violent crime during the holiday season and beyond.

“After the national launch, the Safer Festive Season Operations will be rolled out in each province to ensure residents, holidaymakers and businesses are and feel safe during and beyond the festive season,” police said.

