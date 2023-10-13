Mulder confirmed the resolution of the multiparty coalition to guide the leadership of the city of Tshwane in its meetings with organised labour with a view to finding solutions to the impasse.
The Tshwane multiparty coalition comprises the DA, ActionSA, FF Plus IFP and ACDP.
“In this regard the city’s leadership will announce steps that will stabilise labour relations and the delivery of frontline services,” he said.
The multiparty coalition also welcomed a new member to its grouping, a single councillor from the Defenders of the People (Dop) party, saying the councillor will add to the numbers in the multiparty coalition and bring greater stability.
“The meeting was framed by positive discussions about the pressing challenges in the city and concluded with confidence that the city’s leadership is working in the interests of all residents to ensure stability of service delivery in all communities.”
The administration, led by Brink, is expected to brief the media and residents on the way forward next week.
Multiparty coalition intervenes to help Tshwane mayor resolve pay impasse
Image: Veli Nhlapo
The multiparty coalition partners in Tshwane have moved to intervene in the ongoing conflict between its parties on how best to resolve the worker impasse.
The impasse, which has plunged the capital city into unrest and debilitated service delivery for months, has caused a rift between the DA and ActionSA. The DA remains adamant it will not succumb to strike action used as ransom to force it to pay salary increases it cannot afford, while ActionSA says there is a bargaining council outcome that cannot be ignored.
On Thursday the multiparty grouping held a coalition oversight meeting attended by the leaders of its political parties to address important matters which necessitate public feedback.
Corne Mulder, spokesperson for the coalition oversight group, commended work by the city’s leadership to provide temporary service delivery measures during disruptions.
It appears ActionSA emerged victorious with their longstanding view that DA deployee and mayor Cilliers Brink come to the table and meet with labour to find a way forward, unlike their previous view that they would not give in to being “held at ransom by workers.”
Samwu leader allegedly linked to torching of waste truck in Tshwane
'Brink, if you can't rule, leave office': Cosatu wants dismissed Tshwane workers reinstated
Union angry as Tshwane moves to replace 123 dismissed strikers
