Manhunt for murder suspect who escaped from police van in Limpopo
Hours after the department of correctional services shared their success dealing with prison escapes, Limpopo police issued a statement saying they were searching for an inmate who fled from custody while being transported from prison.
Police named the suspect as 31-year-old Thapelo Sebola.
According to police spokesperson Col Malesela Ledwaba, it is alleged police detectives were transporting the suspect from Polokwane prison to Motetema.
