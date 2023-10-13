×

‘Business consortium’ members allegedly linked to protests get R1k bail each

13 October 2023 - 09:58
Six men allegedly linked to protests in the North West this week were granted bail by a court in the province on Thursday.

Brownwell Magasi, 44, Adams Clint, 44, Stuart Scharick, 37, Majob Isaac, 40, Klaasen Fernando, 32 and Morne Draai, 36, were arrested on Tuesday by a team comprising of the provincial organised and anti-gang units, tactical response team (TRT) and visible policing for alleged extortion, intimidation and robbery.

They are linked to a group known as the Business Consortium, according to North West police spokesperson Brig Sabata Mokgwabone.

“Reports suggest the suspects are part of a group that blocked JB Marks municipality waste collection trucks from offloading waste at a Potchefstroom landfill site. The group reportedly wrote a letter to the municipal manager demanding a meeting, which was held on October 4 2023.

“During the meeting, the group allegedly demanded jobs and threatened to close the landfill site. The group subsequently closed the landfill site gates and prevented trucks from offloading waste, thus hampering service delivery to the community. On Monday, the group again closed the gate and barricaded the road leading to the landfill site with stones and other objects.

“The group forcefully took one of the truck's keys and used the vehicle to barricade the road. However, TRT and public order police members were summoned to intervene and the road was cleared,” he said.

The six were arrested and appeared in court on Wednesday where the matter was rolled over to Thursday for a formal bail application. 

The men were granted R1,000 bail each and ordered to report at a police station twice on Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays.

“The matter has been postponed until November 16,” police said.

