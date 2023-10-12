Samwu leader allegedly linked to torching of waste truck in Tshwane

A car belonging to a senior South African Municipal Workers Union (Samwu regional executive member in Tshwane was allegedly used to transport a group of men who torched a waste truck during a wage-increase strike.
This was revealed by Tshwane mayor Cilliers Brink during a press briefing yesterday morning. Brink said the union leader, who cannot be named at this stage, was linked to the crime via a video that captured the incident.
“Several weeks ago, the City of Tshwane obtained evidence that a senior member of the regional executive of Samwu had participated in the firebombing of a waste removal truck belonging to a contractor of the City.
“Video evidence shows a group of people being dropped off on the street. They then proceed to attack the waste truck and set it alight. Finally, they are collected by the same vehicle that dropped them off and they leave the scene of the crime. The vehicle, identified by its make, model and registration number, belongs to the Samwu official,” said Brink.
He added that the evidence was checked against the Samwu official’s version of events.
“Yesterday, the city manager informed me that investigators had established that the official’s alibi about the possession of his vehicle on the day of the attack could not be verified, and that the city manager had issued him with a letter of dismissal.”
He said the city had also opened a criminal case against the former employee.
“This now leaves the issue of a criminal investigation. The evidence in this matter was handed over to the South African Police Service shortly after the incident. On their advice, the city did not release any of the evidence to the public. The investigation is still ongoing but regrettably no arrests have been made yet,” said Brink.
