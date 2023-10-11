×

WATCH LIVE | Thabo Bester prison escape court case

By TimesLIVE - 11 October 2023 - 11:51

The state is expected to announce whether the Thabo Bester prison escape matter is ready for trial.

All 12 accused, including Bester, are back in the Bloemfontein magistrate's court today.

The matter was previously postponed for further investigations.

Dr Nandipha Magudumana ‘collapses’ in holding cells

The Thabo Bester matter has been delayed in the Bloemfontein magistrate's court after Dr Nandipha Magudumana apparently collapsed in the police ...
7 hours ago

G4S to remain in charge of Bester prison

Department of Correctional Services (DCS) has extended G4S Security's contract at the infamous Mangaung Correctional Centre by three months.
3 weeks ago

