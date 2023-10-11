×

South Africa

Two arrested as protest for work opportunities turns violent in Mpumalanga

By TimesLIVE - 11 October 2023 - 10:02
Community members are protesting for more work opportunities at their local coal mine.
Image: Exxaro

A group demanding more work opportunities at a Mpumalanga coal mine torched vehicles and blockaded roads this week.

Police have arrested two men for public violence and restored calm. Officers remain in the area to monitor the situation.

Police spokesperson Brig Selvy Mohlala said the flare up of violence came after a march on October 2 to the Universal Coal Mine in Belfast. 

A meeting was scheduled for Monday but this did not materialise after mine management asked the group to designate representatives to attend the meeting who could then report back on the outcomes to the entire concerned group.

“The group could not agree to that and resorted to violence. Police contained the situation and the group was escorted back to Siyathuthuka.

“The concerned job seekers regrouped in the evening from about 7pm to 11pm. During their gathering, two vehicles belonging to two different companies contracted to the mine were torched in areas of the township. The group advanced to one of the mine employee's residences, believed to be in management, and torched his vehicle.

“They regrouped again in the morning [Tuesday] and blockaded roads with burning tyres.”

This led to the arrest of two suspects aged 26 and 29.

TimesLIVE

Mabopane highway ‘robbers’ arrested after community shuts down the road

Gauteng police have arrested two suspected robbers on the Mabopane Highway - the R80 - after a community protest on Tuesday.
News
6 days ago

Swellendam braced for 24-hour shutdown protest

Disgruntled Swellendam residents on Wednesday embarked on a 24-hour “shutdown” in protest over indigent benefits and other grievances.
News
2 weeks ago

