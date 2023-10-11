Two inmates from from Nkandla and Vryheid Correctional facilities in KZN are on the loose with one escaping in less than seven days after incarceration.
Siyabonga Sikhakhane (34) was incarcerated in Nkandla while Siphamandla Simelane(29) was imprisoned in Vryheid.
Correctional services spokesperson Singabakho Nxumalo said the duo was convicted for the same offences.
"Sikhakhane is serving 16 years and was incarcerated in March last year while Simelane was serving two years from Tuesday, 3 October. Both are convicted for housebreaking and theft," he said. Simelane escaped on Tuesday while Sikhakhane broke out from prison on Monday.
He added that the Emergency Support Team of Correctional Services are working together with members of the police in an effort to rearrest the duo. Meanwhile, the department is also investigating how the two managed to escape from their facilities.
"Members of the public are urged to contact the nearest police station if they spot the duo," he pleaded.
Inmate escapes seven days after being jailed
Image: 123RF/ ALLAN SWART
Two inmates from from Nkandla and Vryheid Correctional facilities in KZN are on the loose with one escaping in less than seven days after incarceration.
Siyabonga Sikhakhane (34) was incarcerated in Nkandla while Siphamandla Simelane(29) was imprisoned in Vryheid.
Correctional services spokesperson Singabakho Nxumalo said the duo was convicted for the same offences.
"Sikhakhane is serving 16 years and was incarcerated in March last year while Simelane was serving two years from Tuesday, 3 October. Both are convicted for housebreaking and theft," he said. Simelane escaped on Tuesday while Sikhakhane broke out from prison on Monday.
He added that the Emergency Support Team of Correctional Services are working together with members of the police in an effort to rearrest the duo. Meanwhile, the department is also investigating how the two managed to escape from their facilities.
"Members of the public are urged to contact the nearest police station if they spot the duo," he pleaded.
G4S to remain in charge of Bester prison
KZN ANC councillor's alleged killers abandon bail
READER LETTER | Deploy undercover agents in jails
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Latest
Latest Videos