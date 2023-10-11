×

We've got news for you.

Register on SowetanLIVE at no cost to receive newsletters, read exclusive articles & more.
Register now
South Africa

Inmate escapes seven days after being jailed

By Herman Moloi - 11 October 2023 - 08:54
Two inmates from from Nkandla and Vryheid Correctional facilities in KZN
Two inmates from from Nkandla and Vryheid Correctional facilities in KZN
Image: 123RF/ ALLAN SWART

Two inmates from from Nkandla and Vryheid Correctional facilities in KZN are on the loose with one escaping in less than seven days after incarceration. 

Siyabonga Sikhakhane (34) was incarcerated in Nkandla while Siphamandla Simelane(29) was imprisoned in Vryheid.

Correctional services spokesperson Singabakho Nxumalo said the duo was convicted for the same offences.

"Sikhakhane is serving 16 years and was incarcerated in March last year while Simelane was serving two years from Tuesday, 3 October. Both are convicted for housebreaking and theft," he said. Simelane escaped on Tuesday while Sikhakhane broke out from prison on Monday.

He added that the Emergency Support Team of Correctional Services are working together with members of the police in an effort to rearrest the duo. Meanwhile, the department is also investigating how the two managed to escape from their facilities.

"Members of the public are urged to contact the nearest police station if they spot the duo," he pleaded.

G4S to remain in charge of Bester prison

Department of Correctional Services (DCS) has extended G4S Security's contract at the infamous Mangaung Correctional Centre by three months.
News
3 weeks ago

KZN ANC councillor's alleged killers abandon bail

Three KwaZulu-Natal men charged with the murder of a Msunduzi municipality councillor, Mabhungu Mkhize, 45, abandoned their bail application on ...
News
1 month ago

READER LETTER | Deploy undercover agents in jails

To reduce the number of escapes and crime in our prisons, it would be advisable for this government to start thinking about deploying undercover ...
Opinion
4 months ago

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Latest

Latest Videos

'SA will be able to fly national flag at rugby & cricket world cup': Minister ...
Chaotic crash scene after truck ploughs into bus and two taxis in Durban