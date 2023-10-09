LIVE BLOG | Court ditches cellphone expert for DNA specialist in Senzo Meyiwa trial

A DNA specialist is the next witness to take the stand at the Senzo Meyiwa trial.

Captain Mmampshedi Masetla is expected to take the court through the DNA evidence collected from the crime scene, witnesses, the accused and the deceased.

Initially, the state was set to introduce a cellphone analyst Sergeant Vusimuzi Mogane today.

However, due to the defence’s objection that the data obtained from the phones seized from accused no. 2 Bongani Ntanzi and accused no. 5 Fisokuhle Ntuli was outstanding, the court resolved to move to the next witness.

Sgt. Mogane will take the stand once the cellphone service provider completes the collation of all the information, to be handed to the defence.

Five men are on trial for the murder of the soccer star who was shot and killed at his girlfriend Kelly Khumalo's home in Vosloorus on Gauteng's Eastrand in 2014.

The accused have all pleaded not guilty to the charges.