LIVE BLOG | Court ditches cellphone expert for DNA specialist in Senzo Meyiwa trial
A DNA specialist is the next witness to take the stand at the Senzo Meyiwa trial.
Captain Mmampshedi Masetla is expected to take the court through the DNA evidence collected from the crime scene, witnesses, the accused and the deceased.
Initially, the state was set to introduce a cellphone analyst Sergeant Vusimuzi Mogane today.
However, due to the defence’s objection that the data obtained from the phones seized from accused no. 2 Bongani Ntanzi and accused no. 5 Fisokuhle Ntuli was outstanding, the court resolved to move to the next witness.
Sgt. Mogane will take the stand once the cellphone service provider completes the collation of all the information, to be handed to the defence.
Five men are on trial for the murder of the soccer star who was shot and killed at his girlfriend Kelly Khumalo's home in Vosloorus on Gauteng's Eastrand in 2014.
The accused have all pleaded not guilty to the charges.
14:00 - COURT RESUMES
Adv. Baloyi introduces DNA expert senior forensic analyst, Captain Mmampshedi Masetla as the next witness.
Capt. Masetla takes the stand and takes the court through his affidavit listing his training and work experience.
11:41 - COURT SESSION RESUMES
Adv. Baloyi introduces the next witness, Sergeant Vusimuzi Mogane.
Adv. Mshololo objects to "the evidence of this witness [as it] forms parts of cellphone evidence that was discovered to us last week."
Adv. Mshololo states that her client is being prejudiced by not having access to evidence, such as cellphone data, ahead of time, to allow them to prepare.
Adv. Baloyi informs the court that Sgt. Mogane's statement was sent to the defence counsel last Monday.
Adv Baloyi adds that Sgt. Mogane will only testify on the confiscation of the two cellphones and data from the devices will be provided to the defence once the service provider has collated the information.
11:57 Adv. Mnisi tells the court that based on the lack of cellphone data, "it is evident that the state is not ready for this witness."
Adv. Baloyi: "We've always been candid with the defence to say if they want more time to consult then they should indicate that."
He further tells the court that the service provider had previously indicated that they would be ready with the data on October 6.
Adv. Baloyi explains that if Sgt. Mogane is not needed yet, the court can move to the DNA expert.
12:07 Judge Mokgoatlheng adjourns the session and states the next witness will be the DNA expert and not Sgt. Mogane, as previously mentioned.
12:08 - COURT ADJOURNS TO RETURN AT 14:00
10:07 - TRIAL RESUMES FOR THE DAY
Advocate Zandile Mshololo focuses on when the picture depicting accused number five and three was taken.
Adv. Mshololo: The accused version is that at 17:28 on 26 October 2014, he was at George Goch Hostel
Zungu: I did not say I saw him that time it was before and after.
Adv. Sipho Ramosepele asks const. Zungu on the physical appearance of the accused, including hairstyles, gold teeth and tattoos. The constable is unable to confirm.
10:25 State prosecutor Adv. George Baloyi questions const. Zungu on whether he has any motive to fabricate seeing accused number two and five at the hostel. The constable says he does not.
Adv. Baloyi questions Const. Zungu on why he refers to the accused by different names, the constable clarifies that he knows the accused by the names they are commonly known by at home [in the community].
10:37 Adv. Baloyi: Who was in the red car when you went to buy alcohol at TOPS?
Const. Zungu: There were five of us including myself and accused number three. I cannot remember the others.
Const. Zungu explains that he does not know the owner of the car.
Adv. Baloyi continues to ask Zungu to clarify certain questions posed to him by the defence counsel.
Adv. Baloyi produces a picture to show the constable and asks whether this is the image [identikit] from a newspaper that he was referring to in a previous cross-examination. The defence objects to the image being introduced.
Judge Mokgoatlheng allows the image to be introduced.
Const. Zungu confirms that the image is that of accused number 2 wearing a hoodie.
Adv. Baloyi concludes.
11:15 COURT TAKES SHORT ADJOURNMENT