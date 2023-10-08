The church said it would take additional security measures to ensure their congregation's safety during future gatherings.
'Prophet' shot dead, two injured as robbers accost congregation in Newlands church
Image: Facebook/Eagles Christian Center
A guest pastor was shot dead and two people injured at Eagle Christian Church in Newlands during a live service on Friday when six armed men entered the church.
Police spokesperson Col Dimakatso Nevhuhulwi said a case of murder and two counts of attempted murder had been opened for investigation.
“A group of about six unknown men accosted a congregation in a church in Newlands. The suspects fired shots and three people were injured,” she said.
The assailants robbed congregants of their cellphones and other belongings before fleeing the scene.
Police were searching for the suspects, she said.
Eagle Christian Church has identified the dead pastor as Prophet Dwayne Gordon.
A widely shared video of the incident showed Gordon, who was busy thanking the hosting pastor for allowing him to minister to the congregation, being accosted by the suspects. He begins to move away from the pulpit and a clicking sound of a gun can be heard. Some congregants start screaming while others begin praying.
“Blood of Jesus” some of the congregants are heard uttering during the ordeal and a gunshot goes off.
