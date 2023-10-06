×

South Africa

Uncle who beat woman to death after she broke windows at home is jailed

By TimesLIVE - 06 October 2023 - 14:47
The uncle assaulted the deceased, who suffered from mental illness, after she broke windows in their house. File photo.
Image: 123rf

A 17-year jail term has been imposed on a Northern Cape man for the murder of his niece, who suffered from mental illness.

David Bosman, 43, from Rosedale, was sentenced in the Upington regional court for the murder of Elizabeth Bosman, who was the same age as him, said police spokesperson Sgt Omphile Masegela.

They lived in the same house with other family members.

“Evidence presented during the trial revealed on the evening of August 13 2021, the deceased arrived home and started breaking windows in the house. She ran away when she heard police were contacted.

“The accused ran after her and caught up with her in a street where he assaulted her by repeatedly kicking her and dragging her for about 200 metres. He left her on the street where she succumbed to her injuries,” Masegela said.

TimesLIVE

