South Africa

Prasa to probe Joburg footbridge collapse

Two people injured, taken to hospital

05 October 2023 - 07:45
Koena Mashale Journalist
PRASA pedestrian bridge collapsed at Julies Street in Johannesburg.
Image: ANTONIO MUCHAVE

Passenger Rail Agency of South Africa (Prasa) says an investigation into what led to the collapse of a steel footbridge that injured two people will be established.

This is after a technical team and Joint Operations Committee were deployed and activated as soon as the incident happened.

Prasa spokesperson Andiswa Makanda said the bridge was between Jeppestown and George Goch train stations on the Germiston to Johannesburg line.

"Two pedestrians were reported injured and taken to a nearby hospital. A team of Prasa engineers and senior management are currently on site to assess the extent of the damage," said Makanda late yesterday.

He said they had recently recovered the line and were running test trains when the bridge collapsed.

"The Germiston to Johannesburg line is part of the 16 corridors prioritised for rebuilding and recovery in this financial year.

"We would like to commend the swift responses from our security team, JMPD (Johannesburg Metro Police Department) and emergency services," said Makanda.

