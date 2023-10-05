×

South Africa

Perere restaurant promises to be ‘back in business soon’

Patrons and staff unharmed after fire damage

By Mahlohonolo Magadla - 05 October 2023 - 13:53
Perere in Midrand has temporarily closed its doors after a fire damaged its kitchen on Wednesday evening.
Image: anyvidstudio/123RF

Popular restaurant Perere in Midrand has temporarily closed its doors after a fire damaged its kitchen on Wednesday evening.

According to a statement by the establishment, the fire occurred in the evening when no-one was present. No-one sustained injuries.

"...As of the 4th of October 2023, we will not be operational until further notice. This is as a result of a fire that ravaged our kitchen the previous evening. Fortunately, there were no patrons or staff on site, therefore, no-one was injured. The fire department managed to extinguish the blaze, but not before the kitchen was completely damaged,” the statement read.

The establishment, which has two other branches in Umhlanga and Sandton, has promised patrons that it will be up and running soon.

“We have a team working day and night to ensure we are back to looking after you before you know it. We would truly appreciate your understanding and support as we work towards repairing your beloved shop,” they promised.

In September an inferno also broke out at another popular restaurant, Summit in Pretoria. The restaurant reopened its doors on September 28. 

