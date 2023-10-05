Popular restaurant Perere in Midrand has temporarily closed its doors after a fire damaged its kitchen on Wednesday evening.
According to a statement by the establishment, the fire occurred in the evening when no-one was present. No-one sustained injuries.
"...As of the 4th of October 2023, we will not be operational until further notice. This is as a result of a fire that ravaged our kitchen the previous evening. Fortunately, there were no patrons or staff on site, therefore, no-one was injured. The fire department managed to extinguish the blaze, but not before the kitchen was completely damaged,” the statement read.
The establishment, which has two other branches in Umhlanga and Sandton, has promised patrons that it will be up and running soon.
“We have a team working day and night to ensure we are back to looking after you before you know it. We would truly appreciate your understanding and support as we work towards repairing your beloved shop,” they promised.
In September an inferno also broke out at another popular restaurant, Summit in Pretoria. The restaurant reopened its doors on September 28.
Perere restaurant promises to be ‘back in business soon’
Patrons and staff unharmed after fire damage
Image: anyvidstudio/123RF
Popular restaurant Perere in Midrand has temporarily closed its doors after a fire damaged its kitchen on Wednesday evening.
According to a statement by the establishment, the fire occurred in the evening when no-one was present. No-one sustained injuries.
"...As of the 4th of October 2023, we will not be operational until further notice. This is as a result of a fire that ravaged our kitchen the previous evening. Fortunately, there were no patrons or staff on site, therefore, no-one was injured. The fire department managed to extinguish the blaze, but not before the kitchen was completely damaged,” the statement read.
The establishment, which has two other branches in Umhlanga and Sandton, has promised patrons that it will be up and running soon.
“We have a team working day and night to ensure we are back to looking after you before you know it. We would truly appreciate your understanding and support as we work towards repairing your beloved shop,” they promised.
In September an inferno also broke out at another popular restaurant, Summit in Pretoria. The restaurant reopened its doors on September 28.
City of Joburg seeking alternative office space as Metro Centre temporarily shuts after recent fire
Shacks, substation and restaurant burn during Gauteng wind storm
Truck and building catch fire in Braamfontein
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Latest
Related articles
Latest Videos