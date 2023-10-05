×

We've got news for you.

Register on SowetanLIVE at no cost to receive newsletters, read exclusive articles & more.
Register now
South Africa

Grandson arrested for murder of gogo who tried to save a little each month from her social grant

By TimesLIVE - 05 October 2023 - 09:53
A 23-year-old suspect has been arrested for the alleged murder of his grandmother, and robbing her of her social grant cash. File image
A 23-year-old suspect has been arrested for the alleged murder of his grandmother, and robbing her of her social grant cash. File image
Image: Sinesipho Schrieber

A 23-year-old man has been arrested after Mankweng police found some of the cash taken from his slain grandmother hidden in his room.

The woman, who was in her 90s, had been saving cash from her monthly social grants.

The knife used to fatally stab her was found inside a pit toilet in a nearby tavern, Limpopo police spokesperson Col Malesela Ledwaba said.

The body of the murdered woman was found at her home in Ramogale village by a relative on Tuesday.

The grandson, who had lived with her, was arrested on Wednesday.

The suspect is expected to appear before the Mankweng magistrate's court on Thursday facing charges of murder and robbery.

TimesLIVE

One security guard dead, two injured during cash-in-transit robbery

One guard died and two others were injured during a cash-in-transit robbery near Folweni, south of Durban, on Tuesday.
News
2 days ago

Woman jailed for 10 years for robbing Free State supermarket

A 43-year-old woman who took part in a robbery at a supermarket in which a young police officer was killed has been jailed for 10 years by the ...
News
1 day ago

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Latest

Related articles

Latest Videos

Chaotic crash scene after truck ploughs into bus and two taxis in Durban
Aerial water bombing begins to battle Richards Bay blaze