Parly ethics committee clears four ANC MPs implicated in state capture report

Parliament’s oversight committee has found in favour of MPs implicated in the state capture report.
The joint committee on ethics and members’ interests on Tuesday said ANC MPs Thulas Nxesi, Cedric Frolick, Mosebenzi Zwane and Winnie Ngwenya have not breached the code of ethical conduct.
Nxesi was referred to the committee by the Speaker of the National Assembly in relation to payments made by controversial tenderpreneur Edwin Sodi’s company Blackhead Consulting and Igo Mpambani’s Diamond Hill Trading joint venture after it was awarded a tender to remove asbestos from houses in Free State.
“[Nxesi] provided an affidavit to the commission that confirmed the explanation provided by Mr [Edwin] Sodi. [Nxesi] clarified that his name appeared as a reference for the payment but that the payment was not made to him. Rather, the payment was the result of a fundraising initiative he undertook to raise money to assist two families in financial need,” said the committee’s chairperson Bekizwe Nkosi.
He said Nxesi did not breach the code.
Frolick was referred to the committee in relation to Bosasa. It was alleged that he had played a role in “winning over Vincent Smith, the chairperson of the portfolio committee on correctional services and justice”.
He was also accused of receiving a monthly benefit of R40,000 and accommodation at OR Tambo’s City Lodge costing R2,744.28 paid for by Bosasa.
“Furthermore, allegations were made that [Frolick] intervened and persuaded [then Bosasa CEO] Watson to withdraw the litigation against the department of correctional services,” said Nkosi.
He said the committee could not find against Frolick because the allegations against him were for matters committed before the Code of Ethical Conduct and Disclosure of Members’ Interests was adopted by the Houses on July 29 2014 (National Assembly) and July 31 2014 (National Council of Provinces) and came into operation on November 1 2014.
The first allegation against Zwane related to unlawful conduct in the Gupta family’s Vrede and Estina Dairy farms.
Second, Zwane was during his stint as minister of minerals and energy alleged to have been exposed to the criminal conduct of the Gupta family.
The third allegation was that during his time as chairperson of the portfolio committee on transport, he failed to play an oversight role over Prasa and the minister of transport.
The committee found that the complaints against Zwane were unfounded.
Ngwenya was referred to the committee by chairperson of the NCOP in relation to the commission’s report dealing with Bosasa and its interaction with the department of corrections and the portfolio committee on correctional services.
Certain parts of the testimony of [former Bosasa COO Angelo] Agrizzi, Dennis Bloem and Vincent Smith refer to the member.
The committee said the complaint related to matters predating the code and it did not have retrospective effect.
Ngwenya denied the allegations.
sibanyonim@sowetan.co.za
Parly ethics committee clears four ANC MPs implicated in state capture report
‘They’ve not breached code of ethical conduct’
Image: Alaister Russell
