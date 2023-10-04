LIVE BLOG | Defence lawyer Zandile Mshololo continues cross-examination of state witness

Following her cross-examination of state witness, constable Sizwe Skhumbuzo Zungu on Tuesday, defence lawyer, Zandile Mshololo who is representing accused number five in the Senzo Meyiwa murder trial is expected to conclude her cross examination on Wednesday.

11: 17 - Court adjourns for the day

Court has adjourned to allow Mshololo to consult. Proceedings will resume on Monday.

10:33 - Mshololo requests for time to consult

Mshololo tells the court that she is not done with cross examination because she must still view the photos from a memory stick.

State prosecutor, advocate George Baloyi says he intended to call a police officer who is a cellphone analyst to testify on downloads from the phones of accused number two and accused number five but says his report was only recovered on Friday.

Advocate Mshololo then asked for two days to go through the downloads from her client's phone.

10:22 - Mshololo says the accused were at a different hostel on the day Meyiwa was killed

Mshololo refers to exhibit S, a picture of the accused men.

"Do you know where that picture was taken?," she asks Zungu.

Zungu: "I don't know, I was not there."

Mshololo: "If you were not there and had no knowledge where the picture was taken then how were you then able to depict what is there?"

Zungu: "I was merely pointing at what I saw."

Mshololo then informed the court that the picture had been taken on the day of the murder, however, the accused were at George Goch Hostel and not at the hostel in Vosloorus, where Zungu had said they were on the day.

"From around 5pm accused number five moved from George Goch hostel to his place in Johannesburg. At no stage did he move to Usuthu hostel in Vosloorus. He denies any involvement in the commission of this offence," Mshololo said.

"I have no comment on that," Zungu replied.

Mshololo also said that her client denies driving a silver Polo on the day in question and also denies coming back to the hostel and going into Gwabini's room.

"He is lying, he asked me to reverse my car so he can have a way out. He did come back," Zungu disagreed.

10:08 - Trial resumes

Court proceedings continue in the high court in Pretoria where advocate Zandile Mshololo is expected to wrap up her cross examination of state witness, constable Sizwe Zungu.

Mshololo begins her cross examination by asking Zungu about the events that occurred when Zungu spoke to police officers, colonel Buthelezi and Makhubo years after the incident.

"Did you tell Col. Buthelezi about the information that you had?," Mshololo asked.

"Yes, that I knew the suspects. Colonel Buthelezi didn't have much interest in the suspects but was more interested about the Khumalo family," Zungu responded.

Mshololo then asked whether Zungu had told Buthelezi about seeing people exhange firearms.

"No, as I have said, she was not interested in that and only wanted to ask about the Khumalo family," Zungu said.

Zungu said a statement was not taken by the two officers. He also confirmed that this meeting between him and the two officers happened in 2019.