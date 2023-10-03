Social grant beneficiaries in KwaZulu-Natal are advised to withdraw their money from ATMs and retailers after several SA Post Office branches in the province warned of possible cash shortages on Tuesday.
South African Social Security Agency (Sassa) grant payouts for older people are set to be paid on Tuesday.
Many pensioners withdraw their grants from post office branches but this might not be possible for those in KwaZulu-Natal this month.
Postbank spokesperson Dr Bongani Diako said many post office branches in KwaZulu-Natal anticipated having insufficient cash because of delays in cash deliveries.
“Social grants beneficiaries in the KwaZulu-Natal province who are due to be paid their social grants starting from Tuesday are urged to collect their Sassa social grant money at ATMs and retailers that include Boxer, Pick n Pay, Spar, Shoprite and Usave instead of SA Post Office branches,” Diako said.
People still using the Sassa gold cards would not encounter problems at ATMs and retailers as the card operates like any other bank card, he said.
“The cards can also be used to make withdrawals at the till inside retail stores as well as to make in-store purchases. Post office branches in KwaZulu-Natal will be open and operational to assist social grants beneficiaries with Sassa none-cash services such as PIN resets.”
Last month, 600,000 grant beneficiaries experienced payout delays lasting for about a week. Communications minister Mondli Gungubele promised that all grants would be paid on time in October.
Gungubele said the resignation of Postbank board members last month would not affect the payment of grants in October.
“We wish to assure social grants beneficiaries and the nation that the changes in the Postbank board shall not have an impact on any of our banking operations or the capacity of the Postbank.”
Here are the October Sassa payout dates:
Post Office flags cash shortages, KZN Sassa beneficiaries urged to withdraw money at ATMs and retailers
Image: SA GOVERNMENT VIA TWITTER
Social grant beneficiaries in KwaZulu-Natal are advised to withdraw their money from ATMs and retailers after several SA Post Office branches in the province warned of possible cash shortages on Tuesday.
South African Social Security Agency (Sassa) grant payouts for older people are set to be paid on Tuesday.
Many pensioners withdraw their grants from post office branches but this might not be possible for those in KwaZulu-Natal this month.
Postbank spokesperson Dr Bongani Diako said many post office branches in KwaZulu-Natal anticipated having insufficient cash because of delays in cash deliveries.
“Social grants beneficiaries in the KwaZulu-Natal province who are due to be paid their social grants starting from Tuesday are urged to collect their Sassa social grant money at ATMs and retailers that include Boxer, Pick n Pay, Spar, Shoprite and Usave instead of SA Post Office branches,” Diako said.
People still using the Sassa gold cards would not encounter problems at ATMs and retailers as the card operates like any other bank card, he said.
“The cards can also be used to make withdrawals at the till inside retail stores as well as to make in-store purchases. Post office branches in KwaZulu-Natal will be open and operational to assist social grants beneficiaries with Sassa none-cash services such as PIN resets.”
Last month, 600,000 grant beneficiaries experienced payout delays lasting for about a week. Communications minister Mondli Gungubele promised that all grants would be paid on time in October.
Gungubele said the resignation of Postbank board members last month would not affect the payment of grants in October.
“We wish to assure social grants beneficiaries and the nation that the changes in the Postbank board shall not have an impact on any of our banking operations or the capacity of the Postbank.”
Here are the October Sassa payout dates:
TimesLIVE
Sassa admin clerks 'skimming cash from fake disability grants' arrested
Sassa beneficiaries turned away at paypoints again
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Latest
Related articles
Latest Videos