All systems go for 2023 matric exams
Minister says department is on the alert for leaks
More than 720,000 candidates have been registered to sit down for grade 12 exams, the department of basic education said on Sunday.
Minister Angie Motshekga announced during a media briefing that the department was ready to commence with the 2023 matric exams...
