Political activist and musician Julian Sebothane Bahula has died at the age of 85.
His family said he passed away peacefully on Sunday morning with his wife by his side, after a short and courageous battle with cholangiocarcinoma (cancer of the bile duct).
“We mourn the loss of Julian Sebothane Bahula, a distinguished musician, composer, African music promoter in the UK and passionate political activist,” said family spokesperson Rapitse Montsho.
Bahula has been described as a true pioneer in both music and activism who played an integral role in the fight for a free and democratic SA.
The founding member of the renowned Malombo Jazz Ensemble in the early 1960s used his music to raise awareness about apartheid and the imprisonment of political activists.
His commitment to the cause was unwavering, as he tirelessly fundraised for the then exiled ANC.
“Julian made history by initiating the campaign for democratic dispensation and release. He organised the very first 'Free Nelson Mandela Concert' to coincide with Mandela’s 65th birthday and a call for the release of political prisoners in SA, at Alexander Palace London, in collaboration with the Anti-Apartheid Movement,” said Montsho.
Bahula was presented with the Order of Ikhamanga (Gold), by former president Jacob Zuma in 2012 for his contribution to and achievement in the field of music, arts and the struggle for a free and democratic SA.
Bahula is survived by his wife, Pinky Miles-Bahula and leaves behind a legacy that extends to his grandchildren, nieces, nephews and the global music community.
Political activist and musician Julian Sebothane Bahula has died
Image: Sowetan
