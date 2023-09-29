×

South Africa

Military-grade signal jammers seized from suspected car thieves

By TimesLIVE - 29 September 2023 - 13:35
Two allegedly stolen vehicles recovered by the Hawks.
Image: SAPS

The Hawks have arrested two men suspected of being members of a theft syndicate targeting high-end motor vehicles, especially SUVs, in and around Gauteng.

The bust went down in Naturena, south of Johannesburg, on Thursday.

Col Katlego Mogale said the suspects, aged 37 and 32, were nabbed with implements used for vehicle theft and three vehicles suspected to have been stolen.

Officers made the arrests after intercepting a vehicle driven by the suspects which had been reported stolen to Sandton police.

“The team searched the premises and discovered two more vehicles identified as stolen in Parkview and Alberton.”

Among the items confiscated were three military grade signal jammers.

“Vehicle VIN labels, multiple false registration plates, vehicle registration papers, a device used to start vehicles without tampering with their electronics and without a key, gloves and cellphones were also found.”

The suspects are to appear in court on Monday.

TimesLIVE

