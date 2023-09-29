The driver of a Toyota Tazz being hailed as a hero by social media users after she pursued a robber who stole her handbag and hit him with her car is not completely in the clear.
“If investigations lead us to opening a case, such will be done,” KwaZulu-Natal police spokesperson Lt-Col Robert Netshiunda told TimesLIVE on Friday.
The driver, identified as Sandy-Lee Ward, was mugged as she exited a shopping centre in the Bluff in Durban south.
CCTV footage of the incident shows two men approaching her vehicle at a boom gate next to a petrol station on Wednesday. They open the driver's door and snatch her bag. Their attempt to steal the car is foiled when another motorist tries to run them over, resulting in the two men fleeing. One jumps into a waiting car while the other cuts across the petrol station forecourt and heads for the road.
Ward, however, immediately drives after the fleeing suspect.
He runs across a centre island and the car hits him. He flies into the air and lands a few metres away.
'Hero' Tazz driver not completely off the hook
Image: via Facebook
WATCH | Mugged Durban woman pursues robber and hits him with car
The Tazz, which leaves the ground for a second as it hits the island, lands safely on the road.
The incident occurred in full view of police who were at the petrol station.
Netshiunda said only one person was arrested at the scene — the robber. However, investigations are still pending and it is unclear whether Ward's attempt to recover her handbag could land her in hot water.
Media reports said Ward wanted her handbag and belongings back which led to her pursuit.
Ward is reported as saying she was glad she didn’t kill her assailant and that the “Lord put his foot on mine and I kept going”.
Ward didn't respond to queries.
TimesLIVE
