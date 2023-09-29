Former South African Airways board chairperson Dudu Myeni and her co-accused have been granted R10,000 bail each for corruption charges linked to Bosasa.
Myeni and former Sondolo IT director Trevor Mathenjwa appeared in the Richards Bay magistrate’s court on Friday afternoon on charges of fraud and corruption.
Myeni and Mathenjwa were arrested on Friday morning and the state accuses Myeni of allegedly receiving gratification of over R300,000 from Bosasa and its subsidiary Sondolo IT.
Sindisiwe Seboka, spokesperson for the NPA’s Investigating Directorate said: “During the tenure of Myeni as chairperson of the SAA she had a legal duty to disclose her interests in terms of the SAA Conflict of Interest Policy which we allege she failed to do so.”
Myeni stands accused of having received security upgrades for her Richards Bay premises during May 2014 to March 2015 to the value of R200,000.
She is also accused of benefiting from hotel accommodation and travel expenses for her and persons close to her from Bosasa facilitated between May 2014 to March 2015 for over R107,000.
Ex-SAA board chairperson Myeni released on R10,000 bail
Image: Veli Nhlapo
