South Africa

Dudu Myeni arrested for Bosasa-linked corruption

29 September 2023 - 12:28
Jeanette Chabalala Senior Reporter
Dudu Myeni and her co-accused, former Sondolo IT Director Trevor Mathenjwa were arrested on Friday morning.
Image: Supplied

Former South African Airways board chairperson Dudu Myeni is appearing in the Richards Bay magistrate’s court in connection with fraud and corruption linked to Bosasa.

Myeni and her co-accused, former Sondolo IT Director Trevor Mathenjwa were arrested on Friday morning for  for allegedly receiving gratification of over R300,000 from Bosasa and its subsidiary Sondolo IT, a source from the NPA’s Investigating Directorate (ID) told Sowetan. 

Sowetan understands that Myeni stands accused of having received security upgrades for her Richards Bay premises during May 2014 to March 2015 to the value of R200,000.

She is also accused of benefiting from hotel accommodation and travel expenses for her and persons close to her from Bosasa facilitated between May 2014 to March 2015 for over R107,000.

This is a developing story

