Former South African Airways board chairperson Dudu Myeni is appearing in the Richards Bay magistrate’s court in connection with fraud and corruption linked to Bosasa.
Myeni and her co-accused, former Sondolo IT Director Trevor Mathenjwa were arrested on Friday morning for for allegedly receiving gratification of over R300,000 from Bosasa and its subsidiary Sondolo IT, a source from the NPA’s Investigating Directorate (ID) told Sowetan.
Sowetan understands that Myeni stands accused of having received security upgrades for her Richards Bay premises during May 2014 to March 2015 to the value of R200,000.
She is also accused of benefiting from hotel accommodation and travel expenses for her and persons close to her from Bosasa facilitated between May 2014 to March 2015 for over R107,000.
This is a developing story
Dudu Myeni arrested for Bosasa-linked corruption
Image: Supplied
Former South African Airways board chairperson Dudu Myeni is appearing in the Richards Bay magistrate’s court in connection with fraud and corruption linked to Bosasa.
Myeni and her co-accused, former Sondolo IT Director Trevor Mathenjwa were arrested on Friday morning for for allegedly receiving gratification of over R300,000 from Bosasa and its subsidiary Sondolo IT, a source from the NPA’s Investigating Directorate (ID) told Sowetan.
Sowetan understands that Myeni stands accused of having received security upgrades for her Richards Bay premises during May 2014 to March 2015 to the value of R200,000.
She is also accused of benefiting from hotel accommodation and travel expenses for her and persons close to her from Bosasa facilitated between May 2014 to March 2015 for over R107,000.
This is a developing story
High court dismisses Sars' application to repatriate Agrizzi’s foreign assets
State capture inquiry to lay second criminal complaint against defiant Dudu Myeni
NPA official and son get suspended sentences for accessing classified data
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Latest
Related articles
Latest Videos