Park Village director Clive Lazarus meanwhile confirmed that the five cars linked to Ndlovu that were meant to be auctioned in July are still gathering dust at the auction house.
The cars were seized by the SA Revenue Service (Sars) after it obtained a preservation order which was made final in 2021 by the Pretoria high court.
“We're waiting for instructions to go ahead. So the vehicles are still sitting in my store. I'm just waiting for permission to go ahead,” he told TimesLIVE on Thursday.
The vehicles are a 2020 Porsche 911 Carrera, 2019 Lamborghini Urus 4.0 V8, 2019 Porsche Panamera GTS, 2021 Jeep Cherokee SRT and 2020 Porsche Cayenne S.
Lazarus, at the time, remained tight-lipped about the reason for the postponement, saying only they had received instructions from the curator bonis, Zaheer CassimIncorporated.
Ndlovu became famous when he posted a video on social media boasting about his fleet of luxury vehicles worth more than R11m. They included three Porsches, a Jeep and a Lamborghini. In the 40-second clip, the flashy businessman explained the specs of each car and which family member he bought it for. But he was labelled by Twitterati as Mampara of the Year when it became known he stood accused of using front companies of which he and his wife were directors to procure PPE supplies for the NHLS while having zero experience in how to do so.
In 2022, the Special Investigating Unit's Special Tribunal confirmed an order banning him from doing business with the state, ordering him and his business associates to repay R150m.
WATCH | SIU gets go-ahead to finalise sale of Bryanston house linked to Hamilton Ndlovu
The Special Investigating Unit (SIU) will conclude the process of selling a luxurious Bryanston house linked to controversial tenderpreneur Hamilton Ndlovu after a bid to halt the auction failed earlier this month.
This while a fleet of his luxurious cars languish at an auction house more than two months after their highly-anticipated sale was halted at the eleventh hour.
In an order dated September 1, the Pretoria high court dismissed Zaisan Kaihatsu's application with costs, according to a statement issued by the SIU on Wednesday.
“The order comes after the SIU and the National Health Laboratory Services (NHLS) accepted an offer of R7.1m for the Bryanston home, as part of the implementation of investigation outcomes and consequence management to recover losses suffered by the state and NHLS.
“The luxury house was auctioned on July 4 following a final forfeiture order that the Special Tribunal confirmed in January 2023,” spokesperson Kaizer Kganyago said.
Zaisan's sole director is Nokuthula Mokoena.
Kganyago said the order paved the way for the house to be registered to the new owner. The SIU shared a video of the luxurious double-storey house which boasts three en suite bedrooms, a cinema, private salon and three garages.
