Mourners have gathered at the Mandela family home in Soweto to celebrate the life of author and activist Zoleka Mandela.

The 43-year-old lost her battle to cancer on Monday evening. She was surrounded by family and friends.

Zoleka is the granddaughter of struggle stalwarts Nelson Mandela and Winnie Madikizela-Mandela.

She will be laid to rest on Friday at the Bryanston Methodist Church.