Tributes pour in for fearless Zoleka Mandela

The Nelson Mandela Foundation has paid a moving tribute to Zoleka Mandela, the granddaughter of late statesman Nelson Mandela.
The 43-year-old author and activist lost the battle to cancer on Monday.
The foundation's spokesperson Morongwa Phukubye said Mandela was a tireless activist for healthcare and justice.
“We mourn the loss of a beloved grandchild of mum Winnie and Madiba and a friend of the foundation. When her inspiring memoir When Hope Whispers was published, she graciously signed copies for all our staff and ran a leadership session for the staff about the book.
“Her work in raising awareness about cancer prevention and her unwavering commitment to breaking down the stigma surrounding the disease will continue to inspire us all,” said Phukubye.
Mandela family spokesperson Zwelabo Mandela described Zoleka as exemplary in the way she showcased the entire spectrum of being human.
“She was an alchemist, vulnerable and brave enough to live her truth, forging it into an armour that made rallying behind her mandatory. The family will miss the endless love sowed into all that she cared about. Her love was and still is a harvest to marvel.”
Zwelabo said the family will issue further details about prayer sessions from Wednesday.
“Zoleka will be buried on September 29 at Fourways Memorial Park where her children, Zenani and Zenawe Mandela, as well as her mother, Zindzi Mandela, and grandmother Winnie Mandela [are buried],” Zwelabo said.
The presiding officers of parliament said Zoleka was not only the granddaughter of two iconic figures in SA's history but also a passionate advocate for change in her own right.
“As a writer, activist and survivor, she fearlessly shared her personal battles, including her struggles with addiction and her courageous fight against breast cancer. Her willingness to speak openly about her challenges inspired many and showcased the strength that ran through her veins.”
EFF national spokesperson Sinawo Thambo said Zoleka stood as an inspiration to countless individuals, and her death left a void in the battle against cancer.
“Her unwavering courage and outspoken advocacy for cancer awareness were a beacon of hope. Through her powerful platform she ignited awareness and urged individuals to prioritise screening, leaving an indelible mark on the fight against the relentless disease.”
The UDM Women's Organisation said: “Though Zoleka Mandela had an extremely rich and illustrious family heritage, she carved out her own role in the world as an author and activist. Her book was inspired by her candid life story.
“She was an example throughout her life and remained strong even in her hours of suffering. Writing about her experiences motivated many more and she had given a voice to the cancer community.”
Tributes pour in for fearless Zoleka Mandela
Author and activist to be buried with family
Image: Instagram/Zoleka Mandela
