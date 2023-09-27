×

We've got news for you.

Register on SowetanLIVE at no cost to receive newsletters, read exclusive articles & more.
Register now
South Africa

KZN vehicle occupants 'robbed' while trapped in crash wreckage

27 September 2023 - 16:28
Nivashni Nair Senior reporter
Passing motorists called for help when two people trapped in an overturned vehicle were allegedly robbed.
Passing motorists called for help when two people trapped in an overturned vehicle were allegedly robbed.
Image: Supplied

Two people were allegedly robbed as they lay trapped in an overturned vehicle on the R102 between Canelands and Verulam, north of Durban, on Wednesday, a security company reported.  

Reaction Unit South Africa (Rusa) director Prem Balram said passing motorists called for help when they witnessed pedestrians robbing the couple.  

“Officers were immediately dispatched. The 54-year-old woman informed reaction officers that pedestrians stole items from the vehicle while she and the 76-year-old driver were trapped in the wreckage,” he said.

“One person grabbed her bag, but she managed to wrestle it from him.

“The thieves fled when passing vehicles stopped to assist.”

The pair sustained minor injuries in the car crash, Balram added. 

“According to the driver, his car experienced mechanical failure shortly after suspension repairs and wheel alignment. He further explained that the vehicle violently swerved into a blue Mercedes-Benz, causing it to overturn.”

TimesLIVE

Armed robbers pounce on Bushiri's Mpumalanga church

Self-proclaimed prophet Shepherd Bushiri’s congregation at his church in Mpumalanga was robbed at gunpoint on Saturday night.
News
1 month ago

Gang stealing from club-goers in Midrand nabbed by metro cops

Poor driving has blown open a theft racket targeting patrons of entertainment venues in Midrand, north of Johannesburg.
News
1 month ago

Recovered in 21 minutes: Cops make breakthrough after bakkie hijacked

Police arrested three suspects about 21 minutes after a bakkie was hijacked in Delmas on Wednesday morning.
News
4 hours ago

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Latest

Related articles

Latest Videos

'Not far from dealing final blow in the AKA murder case' says Bheki Cele in ...
"If coloureds don't work, you don't trade" says Fadiel Adams during business ...