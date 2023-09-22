×

South Africa

'Space cookie' pupils all better, as 'sellers' make first court appearance

By TimesLIVE - 22 September 2023 - 14:21
Outside Pulamadibogo Primary School in Soshanguve, Pretoria.
Image: Antonio Muchave

Two suspects who allegedly sold muffins laced with dagga to 90 pupils from Pulamadibogo Primary School appeared in the Soshanguve magistrate’s court on Friday.

Gauteng education MEC Matome Chiloane said the last three pupils who were receiving treatment in hospital had recovered and been discharged.

The 87 other pupils who ate the muffins on Wednesday were also treated at Dr George Mukhari Academic Hospital with lesser symptoms.

The suspects will return to court next Friday.

“We applaud the police for their swiftness in arresting these suspects. We are hopeful they can apprehend more unscrupulous individuals who may be involved, which can be a deterrent to others who seek to peddle drugs to our learners,” Chiloane said.

TimesLIVE

