South Africa

Four soldiers killed after military truck under tow falls on top of them

22 September 2023 - 11:51
Four SANDF members died when two military vehicles overturned and crashed. File image
Image: Antonio Muchave

Four South African National Defence Force (SANDF) members of the 8 Infantry Battalion died and two were critically injured when a Samil truck fell on top of them in a freak accident.  

According to the military a Samil 50 was towing another Samil 50.  

"A front tyre on the rear vehicle being towed burst, causing both vehicles to roll and crash.

“Four members were ejected and the Samil fell on top of them. These members were confirmed dead at the scene. Two members were critically injured and were evacuated to Dr Harry Surtie Hospital in Upington. Nine members with minor injuries were also evacuated to Dr Harry Surtie Hospital,” the army reported.

The accident occurred on Wednesday when the two military vehicles were travelling to Lohatlha from Upington in the Northern Cape. 

The military said the families of the deceased members have been notified and army chaplains and social workers are offering support.  

Defence and military veterans minister Thandi Modise, deputy defence and military veterans minister Thabang Makwetla, acting secretary for defence Dr Thobile Gamede, chief of the SANDF Gen Rudzani Maphwanya and chief of the South African Army  Gen Lawrence Mbatha extended their condolences to the bereaved families, friends, and colleagues. 

“The bereaved families have requested privacy during this difficult time, and we ask the media and the public to respect their wishes,” said the military 

Chairperson of the portfolio committee on defence and military veterans Cyril Xaba also sent condolences to the families, friends and colleagues of the deceased members.

TimesLIVE

