Two suspects were shot dead by police in the KwaZulu-Natal north coast luxury Zimbali Estate on Wednesday.
Provincial police spokesperson Col Robert Netshiunda said police came under fire during an operation at the Ballito estate.
“Six firearms and over one thousand rounds of ammunition were found at a scene of crime where two suspects were fatally wounded in a shoot-out with police.
“Police officers from the KwaZulu-Natal stability unit operationalised intelligence regarding the whereabouts of suspects who were alleged to have been linked with the killing of five people at a parking lot in Richards Bay CBD on Tuesday morning,” he said.
Netshiunda said the police came under fire when they penetrated the residence.
“Police retaliated and at the end of the shoot-out, two suspects were found to have sustained fatal gunshot wounds.”
He said Ipid were called to the scene.
In an internal estate memo, CEO Francois Schoeman said teams from the SA Police Service national intervention and crime intelligence units conducted a successful, prearranged operation within Zimbali Estate with the goal of apprehending a resident associated with an ongoing criminal case at 3pm.
“Regrettably, during the operation, gunshots were exchanged, resulting in the demise of suspects. However, the authorities were able to apprehend several other individuals involved. Though we may lack comprehensive details about the case, we find solace in knowing that our estate has been cleared of these criminal elements.
“The safety and security of our community remain paramount, and we appreciate the dedicated efforts of law enforcement in ensuring our wellbeing and the special arrangements that have been made to ensure the safety of other residents in the vicinity,” he said.
KwaZulu-Natal police did not respond to a request for comment.
This is a developing story.
TimesLIVE
Two suspects shot dead in police sting operation at Zimbali Estate
Image: SANDILE NDLOVU
TimesLIVE
