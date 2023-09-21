“The anti-corruption unit members proceeded to conduct an in loco inspection at the centre and discovered that the examiner had allegedly unlawfully allowed runners into the classroom to write the tests.”
One suspect was allegedly writing on behalf of four applicants, including a foreign national, and another was writing on behalf of one absent applicant. One suspect had a large sum of money in her possession.
Learner’s licence applicants are charged R2,500 to have the test written on their behalf. The examiner allegedly gets R1,500 and the runner R1,000.
“The investigation continues and four applicants who stood to benefit from this fraudulent activity are being followed up.”
They are expected to appear in the Qonce magistrate's court soon
Four suspected licence fraudsters arrested in Eastern Cape
Image: DENIS DROPPA
Four suspected driving licence fraudsters were arrested at the Qonce driving licence testing centre on Thursday.
The arrested suspects were a driving licence examiner, an applicant and two "runners".
“They were busted in a learner’s licence test classroom, where the two runners were writing the test on behalf of learner’s licence applicants who were not present.
"The applicant was allegedly idling in the class while someone else was writing the test on his behalf,” the Road Traffic Management Corporation (RTMC) said.
Members of the RTMC’s national traffic anti-corruption unit obtained information that examiners at the centre were allegedly colluding with driving school instructors to allow runners to write learner’s licences on behalf of applicants in exchange for gratification.
