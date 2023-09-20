×

WATCH LIVE | NSFAS and contracted direct payment system companies appear before parliament committee

By TIMESLIVE - 20 September 2023 - 09:41

The National Student Financial Aid Scheme (NSFAS) is appearing before parliament's portfolio committee on its plan to resolve problems related to the new direct payment system.

Tenet Technology, eZaga, Noracco Corporation and Coinvest Africa are also appearing to brief the committee on their backgrounds and profiles, contracts with NSFAS, disbursement of allowances to students, challenges experienced and plans to address them.

Over 20,000 students lose NSFAS funding

More than 20,000 students have been defunded by a government scheme after they failed their academics more than once.
9 hours ago

Shortchanged students suffering due to NSFAS funding mess-up — DA

The failure of the National Student Financial Aid Scheme to disburse funds is causing “immense mental stress” for affected students, the DA said on ...
2 weeks ago

