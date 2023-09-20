×

We've got news for you.

Register on SowetanLIVE at no cost to receive newsletters, read exclusive articles & more.
Register now
South Africa

WATCH | Bhekisisa: How anti-cervical cancer jabs work

By Bhekisisa Centre for Health Journalism - 20 September 2023 - 10:41

Most cervical cancer cases are caused by the human papillomavirus (HPV), which spreads through sex.

Anti-HPV injections have been around since 2006 and getting the jab as a teenager can stop cervical cancer in about nine out of 10 women later in life.

We break down how the injections work, what they cost and why they save lives.

This story was produced by the Bhekisisa Centre for Health Journalism. Sign up for the newsletter.

WATCH | Bhekisisa: This nurse wants to stop cervical cancer in Hammanskraal

Between March and September 2019 Tshwane health workers tried to vaccinate 22 000 grade four girls with two shots of an anti cervical cancer vaccine. ...
News
6 days ago

‘I thought I would not make it’ – Prof William Gumede on surviving stage 4 cancer

When Prof William Gumede was diagnosed with stage 4 lymphoma cancer in early 2019, he believed he only had months to live.
News
1 month ago

Former minister Essop Pahad dies aged 84

Former minister in the presidency Dr Essop Pahad has succumbed to cancer, it was confirmed on Thursday morning.
News
2 months ago

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Latest

Related articles

Latest Videos

"If coloureds don't work, you don't trade" says Fadiel Adams during business ...
'I think of her all the time' - Reeva Steenkamp's father at Oscar trial