Most cervical cancer cases are caused by the human papillomavirus (HPV), which spreads through sex.
Anti-HPV injections have been around since 2006 and getting the jab as a teenager can stop cervical cancer in about nine out of 10 women later in life.
We break down how the injections work, what they cost and why they save lives.
WATCH | Bhekisisa: How anti-cervical cancer jabs work
WATCH | Bhekisisa: This nurse wants to stop cervical cancer in Hammanskraal
