Lungisa revealed as state witness in multimillion-rand toilet tender case

As the multimillion-rand corruption trial against Nelson Mandela Bay city manager Noxolo Nqwazi, suspended housing boss Mvuleni Mapu and their 10 co-accused kicked off on Monday, it emerged that Andile Lungisa would testify for the state.
ANC national executive committee member Lungisa was apparently one of the people who provided the police with information regarding the alleged fraudulent toilet tender.
The city’s commercial crime court also heard how the state would rely on the bank statements of the accused to prove their case.
Investigating officer Sergeant Yondela Ngaphi was the first witness to take the stand.
Nqwazi and Mapu face charges of fraud and contravening the Municipal Finance Act.
Their co-accused — businessman Morne van der Linde, his company HT Pelatona Logistics, Nompuzeo Ngothsa and her business Thuthiko Logistics, her daughter Nwabisa Masela and her husband Xolani Masela as well as ANC regional secretary Luyolo Nqakula, who has stepped aside from the position, and DOP members Mbulelo Victor Manyati, Trevor Louw and Neville Higgins — have been charged with money laundering, corruption and contravening the Prevention of the Organised Crime Act.
They all pleaded not guilty to the charges.
