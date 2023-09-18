×

South Africa

Multiple shacks on fire in KZN Midlands

By Mfundo Mkhize - 18 September 2023 - 16:15
Multiple shacks were on fire at Howick West, in the KZN Midlands.
Image: Supplied

Dozens of shacks have been engulfed by fire at an informal settlement in Howick West in KwaZulu-Natal on Monday.

Shack dweller Happiness Ndlovu, 39, said she had lost all her belongings, including her identity document, clinic cards and birth certificates of her four children.

“Its going to be difficult because we are unemployed and already the children are crying,” she said.

Ndlovu has lived in the settlement since the age of 10.

She suspected the fire must have been caused by a neighbour who left an appliance switched on.

Midlands Emergency Services spokesperson Roland Robertson said the fire broke out just after midday and had spread to more than 20 shacks.

“At this stage everything is under control, with the uMgungundlovu fire and rescue trying their best to contain the fire,” said Robertson.

The cause of the fire in the settlement, which has more than 150 shacks, is still unknown.

A firefighter from uMgungundlovu is the only person who has been treated by medics after he was struck by an object when a gas cylinder burst.

Ward councillor Siyabonga Lamula said while he could not speculate on the cause of the fire, he was aware the area is plagued by illegal electricity connections.

“Even Eskom is well aware of this challenge,” said Lamula. 

TimesLIVE

