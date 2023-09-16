×

South Africa

WATCH LIVE | Prince Mangosuthu Buthelezi's funeral

By TIMESLIVE - 16 September 2023 - 09:37

Courtesy of SABC News.

The late IFP founder and traditional prime minister to the Zulu nation, Prince Mangosuthu Buthelezi, will be laid to rest on Saturday in a special official funeral category 1 at the Prince Mangosuthu Stadium in Ulundi, KwaZulu-Natal.

He passed away on September 9 at the age of 95.

TimesLIVE

