×

We've got news for you.

Register on SowetanLIVE at no cost to receive newsletters, read exclusive articles & more.
Register now
South Africa

City of Tshwane obtains permanent interdict against striking employees

16 September 2023 - 09:31
Ernest Mabuza Journalist
Some streets in Tshwane are being used as rubbish dumps due to the Samwu strike. The City of Tshwane says the court order it obtained on Friday restricts employees from participating in the unlawful strike.
Some streets in Tshwane are being used as rubbish dumps due to the Samwu strike. The City of Tshwane says the court order it obtained on Friday restricts employees from participating in the unlawful strike.
Image: ANTONIO MUCHAVE

The labour court on Friday granted the City of Tshwane a permanent interdict against its striking employees. 

The provision of services in the municipality has been severely affected since July after some employees embarked on a strike to force the city to honour the last year of the three-year wage agreement for 2023/2024.   

The municipality approached the court on an urgent basis in July to interdict the actions of employees affiliated to the South African Municipal Workers’ Union, who had been intimidating their non-striking colleagues and causing damage to property. 

On July 28, the court granted an interim interdict, declaring the strike unlawful and unprotected. Friday’s decision makes the order permanent. 

“It is important to note that the court restricts employees from participating in the unlawful strike action and performing any acts in continuance or furtherance thereof.

“In addition, this permanent interdict confirms that strikers are restrained from performing any acts of destruction of any private or public property, or from performing acts of intimidation towards any of the city's employees," said city manager Johann Mettler. 

The municipality said it trusted strikers will respect and comply with the permanent court order and return to work and take up their posts to discharge their responsibilities of providing service delivery to residents. 

TimesLIVE

This is now organised crime: City of Tshwane fumes over attacks

The loss of six metro vehicles to violence on Wednesday has been labelled as organised crime by City of Tshwane MMC for community safety Grandi ...
News
2 days ago

Tshwane bus services withdrawn as attacks on city workers continue

Tshwane Bus Services and A Re Yeng were the latest operations to be withdrawn in the city on Wednesday after several incidents of organised violence ...
News
1 day ago

Gauteng cops say daily deployment of public order police in Tshwane enough as Cogta MEC weighs in

Gauteng police have confirmed the daily deployment of public order police officers from the Tshwane district to assist with the ongoing issues in the ...
News
1 day ago

Striking employees torch two Tshwane cars, assault working employees: city

Two City of Tshwane vehicles were torched by striking employees and two employees injured during an ambush on Wednesday, the metro says.
News
3 days ago

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Latest

Related articles

Latest Videos

'I think of her all the time' - Reeva Steenkamp's father at Oscar trial
The Suit Concer-tized Orchestra Rehearsal