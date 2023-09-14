Nurse Tebogo Seleka does about 100 cervical cancer tests a month. One in ten patients test positive.
This could be avoided if they were vaccinated against the human papillomavirus which causes this cancer.
Our TV team travels to Hammanskraal near Tshwane to find out how Seleka is using jabs to stop cervical cancer in her community.
This story was produced by the Bhekisisa Centre for Health Journalism. Sign up for the newsletter.
WATCH | Bhekisisa: This nurse wants to stop cervical cancer in Hammanskraal
